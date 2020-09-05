TD Asset Management Inc. Has $25.53 Million Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,319,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,484 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of TransAlta worth $25,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TransAlta by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,796,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,445 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 161.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,776,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after buying an additional 2,330,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 44.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,588,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 797,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 37.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,294,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 620,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 9.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,222,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 103,004 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TransAlta to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC lowered shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

Shares of NYSE:TAC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. 179,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,856. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $315.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.44%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

