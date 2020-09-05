TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 31,004 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $27,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,288,234,000 after buying an additional 302,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,930. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.14. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $288.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

WST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

