TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,950 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Slack worth $28,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Slack by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Slack by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew Braccia sold 1,136,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $36,931,587.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $190,313.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,119,267 shares of company stock valued at $69,152,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Slack stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.07. 19,091,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,560,276. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The business had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.