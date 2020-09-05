TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of FleetCor Technologies worth $36,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.71.

FLT traded down $8.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.04. 690,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.11.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

