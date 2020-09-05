TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,512,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 749,068 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Yamana Gold worth $29,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 12.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 4.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 190,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUY. Raymond James increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,965,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,870,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.