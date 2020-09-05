TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,163 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Fortive worth $31,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Fortive by 86.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,947 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Fortive by 31.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,416,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,849 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Fortive by 53.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,335,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,230 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 24.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,086,000 after purchasing an additional 760,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fortive by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,930,000 after purchasing an additional 483,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,951.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 1,402,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $101,045,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,592,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,885,686.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

NYSE FTV traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.00. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.