TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,093 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Pan American Silver worth $34,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. 2,730,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.46. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. BidaskClub cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. FBR & Co reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.39.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

