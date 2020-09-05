TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 969,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 745,297 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Loews worth $33,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 66.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 1,462.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 30.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 78.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 105,187 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,341,790.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,950,097.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 348,093 shares of company stock worth $11,400,428. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 846,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.73. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on L shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

