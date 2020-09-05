TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 317,756 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of W. R. Berkley worth $32,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,162. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

