TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,594 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Gentex worth $32,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 253,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 439.2% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 293,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 238,888 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4,293.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 58,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 111.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,136. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

