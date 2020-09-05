TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,056,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.99% of QTS Realty Trust worth $33,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 74.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 481,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 725.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 50,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of QTS traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.25. 459,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,353. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QTS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 16,958 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $1,161,792.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,090,444.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,844 shares of company stock worth $5,741,937. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.