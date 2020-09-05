TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $28,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,311,000 after purchasing an additional 658,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,064 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $66.01. 8,737,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,997,441. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.06. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

