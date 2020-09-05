TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 57,159 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,159 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Marriott International worth $28,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.23.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

