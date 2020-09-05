TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 27,324 Shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of argenx worth $25,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on argenx from $198.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on argenx from $179.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.11.

ARGX stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.28. 233,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,255. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 1.06. argenx SE – has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.82.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

