TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,894 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Verisk Analytics worth $36,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.64.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.77. 697,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $193.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,354 shares of company stock worth $35,883,234 in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.