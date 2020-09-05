TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,148 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Paycom Software worth $28,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 323.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 90.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 581.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $2,263,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,556 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,859,170. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.25.

PAYC traded down $13.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.75. The company had a trading volume of 638,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.52. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.61. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

