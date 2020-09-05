TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 146,754 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,754 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Xcel Energy worth $36,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,219,000 after purchasing an additional 591,600 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,166,000 after purchasing an additional 180,196 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,028,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,622,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,682,000 after purchasing an additional 228,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.89. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

