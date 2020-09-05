TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,373 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of EXACT Sciences worth $27,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 114,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.70. 2,021,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,681. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $123.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. Analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $111,895.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,519.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $676,143.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,343. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

