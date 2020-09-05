TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 745.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 668,326 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Duke Realty worth $26,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 83.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $227,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,663 shares of company stock worth $1,642,992 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DRE traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,722. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $40.84.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

DRE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.