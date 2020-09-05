TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $33,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.0% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,252 shares of company stock valued at $918,315. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.64. 440,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,622. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $221.97.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.32.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

