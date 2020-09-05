TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 78,682 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 150.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,682 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $33,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,612,000 after buying an additional 4,706,193 shares during the last quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $199,946,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $12,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $132,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.91, for a total value of $643,468.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $643,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total transaction of $17,604,220.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,843 shares in the company, valued at $52,894,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,295 shares of company stock worth $95,509,890 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.00.

Shares of ZM traded down $11.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $369.89. 13,147,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,559,238. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $478.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.28 and a 200 day moving average of $195.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.22, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

