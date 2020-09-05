TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 37,636 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,636 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Hilton Hotels worth $29,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Hilton Hotels by 195.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,426,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168,234 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $534,162,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,489,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 829,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,913,000 after purchasing an additional 808,665 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,809,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,537,000 after acquiring an additional 720,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,775,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,059. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.42. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

