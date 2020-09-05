TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 210,565 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,565 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Black Knight worth $33,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.30.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.92. Black Knight Inc has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

