Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Taseko Mines from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Taseko Mines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Taseko Mines from $0.25 to $0.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.95.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.05.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

