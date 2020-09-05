Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,218 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570,945 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 108.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,135,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,831 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.91. 13,634,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,664,097. The company has a market cap of $421.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

