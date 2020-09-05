Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.20. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

