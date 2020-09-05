Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,887,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,573,000 after acquiring an additional 417,388 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,402,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after purchasing an additional 570,200 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 6,428.1% in the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 4,714,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,547,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,823 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

