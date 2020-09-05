Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Trading Down 6.7%

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.05 and last traded at $68.40. Approximately 573,338 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 295,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.28.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.50.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Phillip Widman sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $305,675.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $76,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,318 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 112,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 21,840.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 68,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

