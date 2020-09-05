Strix Group’s (KETL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital cut shares of Strix Group to an under review rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON KETL opened at GBX 242 ($3.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.29 million and a P/E ratio of 22.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 210.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 184.57. Strix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 228 ($2.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, insider Frank Gao sold 43,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.52), for a total transaction of £84,360.30 ($110,231.67).

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

