Strix Group (LON:KETL) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital lowered Strix Group to an under review rating in a research note on Wednesday.

KETL opened at GBX 242 ($3.16) on Wednesday. Strix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 228 ($2.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $481.29 million and a P/E ratio of 22.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 210.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 184.57.

In related news, insider Frank Gao sold 43,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.52), for a total transaction of £84,360.30 ($110,231.67).

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

