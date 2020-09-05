Steve D. Cooper Sells 47,750 Shares of One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $127,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. One Stop Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $39.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 16.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 832,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 116,207 shares in the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

