Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 257.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,726 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Steris worth $31,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 45.1% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 41.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.92. 317,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,680. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.71. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Steris’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Steris in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Steris in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.67.

In other news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,738.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

