Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,675 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Stantec worth $26,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STN. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Stantec by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 751,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 129.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,584,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,024,000 after purchasing an additional 892,447 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,941,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,227,000 after purchasing an additional 287,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Stantec by 7.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 196,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STN. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

STN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.86. 99,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,844. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $686.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.116 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

