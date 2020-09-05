Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $174.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Stanley Black & Decker's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from a positive e-commerce trend, solid product portfolio, innovation efforts and shareholder-friendly moves in the future. Also, its cost-reduction actions and solid liquidity might help it overcome the pandemic-related difficulties. However, the company kept its 2020 financial guidance suspended due to the coronavirus woes. Also, its share buyback program and acquisition activities are halted. In addition, forex woes and tariffs are expected to induce a $180-million headwind (above the previous view of $150 million) in 2020. High debts too might hurt the company's cost of funds and liquidity. Meanwhile, in the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have been raised for the third quarter of 2020 and 2020.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWK. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.81.

SWK stock opened at $160.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.56. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.58 and a 200-day moving average of $131.90.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 36.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

