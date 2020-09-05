SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,416,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,934,000 after buying an additional 7,316,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,335,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,862,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,392,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 497,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 84,482 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.31. The stock had a trading volume of 145,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,501. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.