SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 150.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 359.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

DIA stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.77. 7,141,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,250,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.76. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

