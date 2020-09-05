Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Shares Down 6%

Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.58. Approximately 12,652,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 2,744,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08.

In other Spartan Energy news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 106,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,165,610.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 926,802 shares of company stock worth $9,973,806 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Energy in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Spartan Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spartan Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Spartan Energy by 120.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 61,739 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Spartan Energy during the second quarter worth about $670,000.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination agreement with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

