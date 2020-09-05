S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at BMO Capital Markets

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $390.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.54.

SPGI stock opened at $345.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.12. The firm has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

