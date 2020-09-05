SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR stock opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.76. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

