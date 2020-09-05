Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SOLY. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Soliton in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLY opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.05 million and a PE ratio of -6.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. Soliton has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $15.50.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Soliton will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Remeditex Ventures Llc bought 120,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Soliton by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Soliton by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Soliton by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

