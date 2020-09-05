Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 1st

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of SWBI traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,648,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,696. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -82.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.85 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $25,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.