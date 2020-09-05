Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.05. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In other news, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $25,317.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,866 shares in the company, valued at $290,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

