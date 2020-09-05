Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Director P Mcglade David Sells 12,500 Shares

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,004.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $139.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $154.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Benchmark upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,214,000 after buying an additional 1,750,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,661 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 327.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 758,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,959,000 after purchasing an additional 580,723 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 548.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,139,000 after purchasing an additional 569,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,907,000 after purchasing an additional 398,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

