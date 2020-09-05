Short Interest in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Drops By 20.2%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,130,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the July 30th total of 17,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

UPS stock opened at $160.78 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $166.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.80 and its 200 day moving average is $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.45.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

