Short Interest in Slack (NYSE:WORK) Expands By 9.5%

Slack (NYSE:WORK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 58,500,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the July 30th total of 53,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on WORK. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

In other Slack news, CFO Allen Shim sold 50,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,076.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,119,267 shares of company stock valued at $69,152,920 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Slack by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Slack by 82.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Slack by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Slack by 63.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,087 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Slack by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The company had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

