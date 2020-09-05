Short Interest in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Decreases By 21.3%

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the July 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 653,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 251,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 314,003 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 82.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 376,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 170,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 101.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 38,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of OII stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $516.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.32.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $427.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.30 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.