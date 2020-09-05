Short Interest in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Increases By 20.9%

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the July 30th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

MRSN stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 4,119.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $76,083.67. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 821,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,028,000 after acquiring an additional 972,435 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $15,297,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,910,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 563,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

