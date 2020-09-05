Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Expands By 21.2%

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the July 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 667,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $136.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 136.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.26. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $146.84.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the first quarter worth about $68,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 346.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

