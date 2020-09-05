Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Decreases By 22.0%

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the July 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,001 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned 3.62% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JRSH opened at $5.00 on Friday. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

