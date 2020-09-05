Short Interest in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Declines By 21.8%

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the July 30th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 298.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $148.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.93. Hershey has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.50.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

